'America's Test Kitchen' gets a taste...

'America's Test Kitchen' gets a taste of change

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 6 Read more: Sequoyah County Times

"Did you know we're moving?" Jack Bishop, known to viewers as the maestro of the Tasting Lab, asked Thursday when he and "ATK" co-host Julia Collin Davison visited St. Louis for a sold-out event at KETC . The move won't take the "Test Kitchen" team far, only into downtown Boston for new, more expansive headquarters in the Seaport district.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sequoyah County Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brookline Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Our View: Clarity needed in immigration debate Tue tomin cali 5
News 1,500 immigrants and allies advocate for their ... Mon reailty is a crutch 1
Racist Disgusting Boston (do not visit here) Apr 8 Archie Bunker 18
News Juncker's Brexit revenge should start in Somerv... Apr 7 tomin cali 1
Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why... Apr 7 Oops 17
Looking for Aniyah Apr 7 Looking 1
Election Who do you support for Sheriff in Massachusetts... (Oct '10) Apr 5 Butch Cassidy 13
See all Brookline Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brookline Forum Now

Brookline Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brookline Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Mexico
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Brookline, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,644 • Total comments across all topics: 280,237,495

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC