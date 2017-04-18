'America's Test Kitchen' gets a taste of change
The move won't take the “Test Kitchen” team far, only into downtown Boston for new, more expansive headquarters in the Seaport district. After 20 years in Brookline, Mass., just across the border from Boston proper, “We've outgrown the space,” Bishop said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SouthCoastToday.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Brookline Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why...
|2 hr
|Pop-Quiz
|20
|Immigrants vital to Boston's history
|9 hr
|okimar
|12
|1,500 immigrants and allies advocate for their ...
|Apr 16
|Yep
|2
|Our View: Clarity needed in immigration debate
|Apr 11
|tomin cali
|5
|Who do you support for Sheriff in Massachusetts... (Oct '10)
|Apr 5
|Butch Cassidy
|13
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Brookline
|Mar 28
|VictorOrians
|1
|Recent wave of creepy clown reports has yet to ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|former democrat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Brookline Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC