AG Healey: Brookline startup targeted women with anti-abortion ads online
A Brookline advertising technology startup that used smartphone location data to find women in the waiting rooms of abortion clinics and show them ads for anti-abortion organizations has agreed not to run such ad campaigns in Massachusetts in a settlement with Attorney General Maura Healey.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Add your comments below
Brookline Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Immigrants vital to Boston's history
|14 hr
|Replace Pocahonta...
|7
|Racist Disgusting Boston (do not visit here)
|Apr 1
|kyman
|11
|Prosecute Ma. Rep. Michelle DuDois
|Apr 1
|kyman
|3
|Colombian sisters, detained at Logan, sent home
|Apr 1
|joe
|1
|Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why...
|Mar 31
|Ten forty
|15
|Massachusetts Democrats waging resistance to Pr...
|Mar 31
|DerekJ
|103
|The New Somerville Wates of Flesh Yuppies
|Mar 30
|Women Stink
|12
Find what you want!
Search Brookline Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC