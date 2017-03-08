Why you might want to sell your JFK and Eternal Flame stamps
May 29, 2017, will be the 100th anniversary of the birth of President John F. Kennedy. If you hold stocks of the mint pane of 50 5A John F. Kennedy and Eternal Flame stamps , now is a good time to consider selling them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Linn's Stamp News.
