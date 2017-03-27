Victorian retains 19th-century charm

Victorian retains 19th-century charm

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 24 Read more: Boston Herald

WARM AND INVITING: Modern upgrades and antique details team to accentuate the classic, Second Empire look at 52 High St. in Brookline. You only have to enter the towering blue Victorian at 52 High St. in Brookline to see how much the owner loves the place.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brookline Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Massachusetts Democrats waging resistance to Pr... 6 min slick willie expl... 94
Prosecute Ma. Rep. Michelle DuDois 5 hr One bird zero stars 2
The New Somerville Wates of Flesh Yuppies 5 hr Whatever 11
News Thousands of people march during rally at Bosto... 6 hr Tutti bellisimo f... 2,438
Boston, the Most Racist against older white mal... 10 hr Racists 2
Zoning Staff 11 hr sresident 1
Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why... Tue Sooner the better 14
See all Brookline Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brookline Forum Now

Brookline Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brookline Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Brookline, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,268 • Total comments across all topics: 279,910,231

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC