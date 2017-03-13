Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff Readers react to the tragic story of two Brookline sisters
I began wondering as soon as my editors hit the "publish" button a week ago Sunday on my 4,500-word story, " Two sisters, one house and a mystery ." How would readers react to my attempt to understand the lives of two reclusive women from Brookline, one of whom co-existed with the other's dead body for about a year inside their rundown childhood mansion? Would this macabre scene trigger cruel judgments of Lynda and Sheryl Waldman? Or of me for further exposing their troubled lives? I had spent weeks researching this piece, and knew I was too close to predict a typical reader's response.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Add your comments below
Brookline Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Massachusetts Democrats waging resistance to Pr...
|12 hr
|davy
|63
|Trump's immigration crackdown sparks East Bosto...
|14 hr
|In the future
|42
|The New Somerville Wates of Flesh Yuppies
|16 hr
|BOSTON IS RACIST
|4
|Racist Disgusting Boston (do not visit here)
|17 hr
|BOSTON IS RACIST
|10
|Thousands of people march during rally at Bosto...
|Sun
|Johnson
|2,437
|Would-be Crowne Plaza buyer out of picture; new...
|Sun
|Mark
|3
|No more kennedy BS
|Sat
|Winding road
|7
Find what you want!
Search Brookline Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC