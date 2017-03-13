Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff Readers r...

Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff Readers react to the tragic story of two Brookline sisters

Monday Mar 13

I began wondering as soon as my editors hit the "publish" button a week ago Sunday on my 4,500-word story, " Two sisters, one house and a mystery ." How would readers react to my attempt to understand the lives of two reclusive women from Brookline, one of whom co-existed with the other's dead body for about a year inside their rundown childhood mansion? Would this macabre scene trigger cruel judgments of Lynda and Sheryl Waldman? Or of me for further exposing their troubled lives? I had spent weeks researching this piece, and knew I was too close to predict a typical reader's response.

