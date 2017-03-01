Sisters lived as recluses before one's body was found
The curious lives of spinster sister heiresses who lived as recluses in a cluttered mansion before one of their bodies was found under kitchen table where it had been for a YEAR Two sisters who lived as recluses before one of their bodies was found under a table in their cluttered mansion had never married and lived together as recluses for years after changing their names and shunning their family history. Hope Wheaton, 67, was found dead under a table in the kitchen of the house in Brookline, Massachusetts, in December by a visiting cousin.
