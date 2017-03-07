Names Roger Rabbit creator Gary K. Wo...

Names Roger Rabbit creator Gary K. Wolf is having an estate sale

"Who Framed Roger Rabbit" memorabilia will be available Friday in the estate sale at the Brookline home of Roger Rabbit creator Gary K. Wolf. Gary K. Wolf - the man who created Roger Rabbit - is downsizing and getting rid of a lot of his stuff, and an estate sale will be held at his Brookline home on Friday.

