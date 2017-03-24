Kids 4 Coding Youth Summer Programming:Camps plug into Cambridge and Brookline
Kids 4 Coding, the Atlanta-based technology startup creating a tech-ready generation, expands its Boston offerings in 2017 with campus-based summer programs at both Newberry College in Brookline and the Sherrill Library in Cambridge. One week half- and full-day camps for youth ages 7-15 focus on digital literacy and coding proficiency, unlocking and encouraging students' potential for problem-solving, logical and creative thinking, math application and ingenuity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Beacon Hill Times.
Add your comments below
Brookline Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why...
|14 hr
|Lose lose
|13
|Need a study buddy or study aid
|23 hr
|Bos321
|2
|Borderline Personality Disorder--as Scientific ... (Sep '16)
|Wed
|Student
|3
|Beans (Sep '16)
|Mar 21
|Juan Scotch
|5
|Thousands of people march during rally at Bosto...
|Mar 21
|Juan Scotch
|2,436
|Women are CREEPY!!!
|Mar 21
|Women are CREEPY
|1
|Finding Dope (Jun '13)
|Mar 20
|Sick from Maine
|46
Find what you want!
Search Brookline Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC