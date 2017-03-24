Kids 4 Coding Youth Summer Programmin...

Kids 4 Coding Youth Summer Programming:Camps plug into Cambridge and Brookline

Kids 4 Coding, the Atlanta-based technology startup creating a tech-ready generation, expands its Boston offerings in 2017 with campus-based summer programs at both Newberry College in Brookline and the Sherrill Library in Cambridge. One week half- and full-day camps for youth ages 7-15 focus on digital literacy and coding proficiency, unlocking and encouraging students' potential for problem-solving, logical and creative thinking, math application and ingenuity.

