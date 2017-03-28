Israeli lawmakers reach out to US Jews on anti-Semitism
In this Tuesday, March 28, 2017 photo Israeli Knesset lawmakers, from the left, Mickey Levy, of the Yesh Atid party, Rachel Azaria, of the Kulanu party, and Tali Ploskov, also of the Kulanu party, laugh during an interview with a reporter from The Associated Press, in Boston. The lawmakers are to participate Wednesday, March 29, in a town hall at a synagogue, in Brookline, Mass., to discuss anti-Semitism in the U.S., among other issues.
