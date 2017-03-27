Gov. Baker announces 2 judicial nomin...

Gov. Baker announces 2 judicial nominations, including Hampshire/Franklin court official NEW

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 15 Read more: The Recorder

Gov. Charlie Baker on Wednesday nominated two veteran court officials - one of whom has area ties and helps oversee the local juvenile court system - to judicial posts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Recorder.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brookline Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Massachusetts Democrats waging resistance to Pr... 5 hr tick tick tick tick 65
Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why... 7 hr Sooner the better 14
The New Somerville Wates of Flesh Yuppies 10 hr G dog 6
News Immigrants wary of Trump's words (Sep '16) 11 hr Forked tongue 4
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Brookline 14 hr VictorOrians 1
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Dedham 14 hr VictorOrians 1
News Borderline Personality Disorder--as Scientific ... (Sep '16) 19 hr HumanSpirit 5
See all Brookline Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brookline Forum Now

Brookline Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brookline Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Afghanistan
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Brookline, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,666 • Total comments across all topics: 279,893,554

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC