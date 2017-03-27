Councilor revives effort for 5-cent p...

Councilor revives effort for 5-cent plastic bag tax

Monday

A city councilor is looking to revive a 5-cent tax on plastic grocery bags that was tabled last year after opposition from Mayor Martin J. Walsh. "My goal is to come up with a bill that will be passed unanimously and signed into law by the mayor," said West Roxbury Councilor Matt O'Malley.

Brookline, MA

