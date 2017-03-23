Car goes airborne, hits ceiling in Bo...

Car goes airborne, hits ceiling in Boston tunnel; one dead

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WHTC

One person was killed and another injured after their vehicle went airborne and crashed into the ceiling of a Boston tunnel early Sunday morning, authorities said. The 2013 Audi A8 was headed east shortly after 2 a.m. EDT when it went into the air and pulled down wires and cables as it struck the ceiling of the tunnel, part of the Massachusetts Turnpike beneath Boston's Back Bay, the state police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHTC.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brookline Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Would-be Crowne Plaza buyer out of picture; new... 2 hr Mark 3
No more kennedy BS 18 hr Winding road 7
News This college student teaches philosophy to home... 21 hr Lucky you 2
Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why... Mar 23 Lose lose 13
Need a study buddy or study aid Mar 23 Bos321 2
News Borderline Personality Disorder--as Scientific ... (Sep '16) Mar 22 Student 3
Beans (Sep '16) Mar 21 Juan Scotch 5
See all Brookline Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brookline Forum Now

Brookline Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brookline Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
 

Brookline, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,045 • Total comments across all topics: 279,834,486

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC