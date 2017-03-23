Car goes airborne, hits ceiling in Boston tunnel; one dead
One person was killed and another injured after their vehicle went airborne and crashed into the ceiling of a Boston tunnel early Sunday morning, authorities said. The 2013 Audi A8 was headed east shortly after 2 a.m. EDT when it went into the air and pulled down wires and cables as it struck the ceiling of the tunnel, part of the Massachusetts Turnpike beneath Boston's Back Bay, the state police said.
