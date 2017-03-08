Auditor's ruling renews calls for early voting funds
When Massachusetts offered early voting for the first time this past November, cities and towns footed the majority of the bill. State Auditor Suzanne Bump, however, issued a recent determination that some of the requirements in the early voting law amount to an “unfunded mandate” and the state government should provide more funding.
