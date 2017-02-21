Square Abuzz with Entry of Good Vibra...

Square Abuzz with Entry of Good Vibrations Sex Shop

Thursday Feb 16 Read more: Harvard Crimson

Good Vibrations, a San Francisco-based business, held its grand opening in January after a "quiet" opening in October. The Harvard Square location is its second in the Boston area, joining the seven branches in the California Bay Area and one in Brookline.

