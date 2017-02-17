Puppets make a boom at - Cardboard Explosion'

Creating an interactive new twist to traditional puppet shows, puppeteer Brad Thur invites audience members on to the stage to create their own puppets for use in the show. Puppet Showplace Resident Theater Artist Brad Shur presented multiple sold-out shows of "Cardboard Explosion!" at Ballard on Saturday, February 11. Audience participation, family fun and crafty innovation were the centers of the puppet show 'Cardboard Explosion,' the first in the spring series of puppets shows held at the Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry at the University of Connecticut on Saturday.

