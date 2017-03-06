Protesters demand inquiry into Trump's alleged Russia ties
Marina Medvedev, front left, and her husband Gregory Piatetsky, front right, both of Brookline, Mass., hold placards and chant slogans during a demonstration called "Emergency Rally to Stand for Democracy," Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, in Boston. Demonstrators called for an investigation into what they describe as the possible involvement of Russian officials in the campaign of then presidential candidate Donald Trump in the Nov. 2016 election.
