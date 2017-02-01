Newton man charged with armed robbery...

Newton man charged with armed robbery of Brookline Bank

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 1 Read more: Boston.com

Serge Rybakov, 28, walked into the Brookline Bank on Harvard Street about 1 p.m. on Monday, according to Brookline police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brookline Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Everett casino hurts neighborhoods, local economy (May '13) 33 min Nodetailforyou 67
News Democrats on Beacon Hill push back against Trump 2 hr Apples and oranges 9
News Massachusetts Democrats waging resistance to Pr... 4 hr Dems need azz ban... 29
Ladies in the Boston Commons 7 hr The nose knows 2
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder 9 hr Joshua 1
News Obamacare is more popular than ever, so now Dem... 12 hr kuda 2
News Cucchiello's Bakery May Become A Dunkin Donuts 13 hr Elaine 4
See all Brookline Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brookline Forum Now

Brookline Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brookline Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Brookline, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,142 • Total comments across all topics: 278,925,335

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC