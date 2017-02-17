New stamp honors JFK
The U.S. Postal Service has unveiled a new stamp to mark the 100th anniversary of President John F. Kennedy's birth. The Forever stamp was released Monday during the annual Presidents Day family festival at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library in Boston.
