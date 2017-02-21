Neuroscientist Shruti Muralidhar, fro...

Neuroscientist Shruti Muralidhar, front left, and microbiologist...

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Feb 19 Read more: Houston Chronicle

Neuroscientist Shruti Muralidhar, front left, and microbiologist Abhishek Chari, front right, hold placards and chant during a demonstration by members of the scientific community, environmental advocates, and supporters, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017, in Boston. The scientists at the event said they want President Donald Trump's administration to recognize evidence of climate change and take action on various environmental issues.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brookline Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's immigration crackdown sparks East Bosto... 45 min ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 36
News Professor has taken 'selfie' every day for last... 1 hr EverettCitizen 3
Racist Disgusting Boston (do not visit here) 5 hr Truth 8
News Once again, shots ring out in the Boston 23 hr Putins patsies 2
News If You Have a "Big Stick" Speaking Softly Is Na... Thu EverettCitizen 2
News Pittsfield police officer files complaint again... Feb 21 Cops are Degenerates 21
Election Who do you support for Sheriff in Massachusetts... (Oct '10) Jan '17 Carol white 11
See all Brookline Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brookline Forum Now

Brookline Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brookline Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Libya
  5. North Korea
 

Brookline, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,001 • Total comments across all topics: 279,166,109

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC