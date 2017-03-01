Kushi Institute closes; owes Becket n...

Kushi Institute closes; owes Becket nearly $50,000

Wednesday Feb 22

After nearly 40 years of a holistic approach to good health, the Kushi Insititute has apparently closed for good. The wellness facility's Facebook page posting of Feb. 3 states "the board of directors and the Kushi family have made the decision not to reopen the facility."

