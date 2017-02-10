Harvard Scholars: Travel Ban Deprives US of Best, Brightest
A bicyclist walks by Harvard University's Langdell Hall, which includes Harvard Law School's library, in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Aug. 1, 2005. Harvard Medical School professor Thomas Michel was so excited about recruiting Iranian researcher Soheil Saravi, he put Saravi's name on the door of his Boston lab when his new hire got his visa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.
Add your comments below
Brookline Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Climate change should not be 'partisan issue,' ...
|4 hr
|tina anne
|175
|'Black Lives Matter' Conference Talks Race, Mus...
|11 hr
|former democrat
|4
|Freedom Trail celebrates Black History Month wi...
|12 hr
|former democrat
|1
|Baker's doing the Massachusetts shuffle on Trump
|Sat
|Oh ya
|1
|Trump's immigration crackdown sparks East Bosto...
|Sat
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|23
|'The First To Leave East Boston Are Us': Rising... (Jul '15)
|Fri
|All for one
|3
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
Find what you want!
Search Brookline Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC