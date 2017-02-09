Brookline jumps in the fight over imm...

Brookline jumps in the fight over immigration

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 9 Read more: Boston.com

Selectmen reaffirmed Brookline as a "sanctuary city" this week as town officials consider possible changes to police rules allowing officers to hold suspects on US Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainers. Brookline is among a growing number of Massachusetts communities - including Newton, Salem, Arlington, and Acton - that have entered the debate over policies aimed at protecting undocumented immigrants since President Trump's election.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brookline Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder 10 hr to you racist 2
News Everett casino hurts neighborhoods, local economy (May '13) 12 hr Nodetailforyou 67
News Democrats on Beacon Hill push back against Trump 14 hr Apples and oranges 9
News Massachusetts Democrats waging resistance to Pr... 16 hr Dems need azz ban... 29
Ladies in the Boston Commons 19 hr The nose knows 2
News Obamacare is more popular than ever, so now Dem... Thu kuda 2
News Cucchiello's Bakery May Become A Dunkin Donuts Thu Elaine 4
See all Brookline Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brookline Forum Now

Brookline Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brookline Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
 

Brookline, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,776 • Total comments across all topics: 278,939,004

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC