Brookline jumps in the fight over immigration
Selectmen reaffirmed Brookline as a "sanctuary city" this week as town officials consider possible changes to police rules allowing officers to hold suspects on US Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainers. Brookline is among a growing number of Massachusetts communities - including Newton, Salem, Arlington, and Acton - that have entered the debate over policies aimed at protecting undocumented immigrants since President Trump's election.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Add your comments below
Brookline Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|10 hr
|to you racist
|2
|Everett casino hurts neighborhoods, local economy (May '13)
|12 hr
|Nodetailforyou
|67
|Democrats on Beacon Hill push back against Trump
|14 hr
|Apples and oranges
|9
|Massachusetts Democrats waging resistance to Pr...
|16 hr
|Dems need azz ban...
|29
|Ladies in the Boston Commons
|19 hr
|The nose knows
|2
|Obamacare is more popular than ever, so now Dem...
|Thu
|kuda
|2
|Cucchiello's Bakery May Become A Dunkin Donuts
|Thu
|Elaine
|4
Find what you want!
Search Brookline Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC