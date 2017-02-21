AG Files Suit Against Forestdale Farm Owner

The state's attorney general has filed a complaint against a Brookline man and his two real estate companies for allegedly abandoning protected agricultural land in Forestdale for 16 years and allowing trespassers to vandalize the property. The complaint alleges that Amit Kanodia, a Brookline resident who controls SNK Corp. and Washington Street LP, the entity listed as the property's owner, violated the state's Agricultural Preservation Restriction that protects the 223-acre property by failing to maintain and preserve the property as an agricultural resource.

