AG Files Suit Against Forestdale Farm...

AG Files Suit Against Forestdale Farm Owner

Next Story Prev Story
8 min ago Read more: Falmouth Enterprise

The state's attorney general has filed a complaint against a Brookline man and his two real estate companies for allegedly abandoning protected agricultural land in Forestdale for 16 years and allowing trespassers to vandalize the property. The complaint alleges that Amit Kanodia, a Brookline resident who controls SNK Corp. and Washington Street LP, the entity listed as the property's owner, violated the state's Agricultural Preservation Restriction that protects the 223-acre property by failing to maintain and preserve the property as an agricultural resource.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Falmouth Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brookline Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's immigration crackdown sparks East Bosto... 14 hr United we stand 32
News If You Have a "Big Stick" Speaking Softly Is Na... 18 hr former democrat 1
News Pittsfield police officer files complaint again... Tue Cops are Degenerates 21
Need clean urine - will pay for! Tue khood555 1
Racist Disgusting Boston (do not visit here) Tue An unexceptional ... 7
News Wong to DeLeo: City will take slots - Sentinel ... (Jul '10) Feb 20 Twelve angry men 12
Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why... Feb 20 Palm Beach or bust 9
See all Brookline Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brookline Forum Now

Brookline Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brookline Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
 

Brookline, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,199 • Total comments across all topics: 279,090,364

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC