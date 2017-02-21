AG Files Suit Against Forestdale Farm Owner
The state's attorney general has filed a complaint against a Brookline man and his two real estate companies for allegedly abandoning protected agricultural land in Forestdale for 16 years and allowing trespassers to vandalize the property. The complaint alleges that Amit Kanodia, a Brookline resident who controls SNK Corp. and Washington Street LP, the entity listed as the property's owner, violated the state's Agricultural Preservation Restriction that protects the 223-acre property by failing to maintain and preserve the property as an agricultural resource.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Falmouth Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Brookline Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's immigration crackdown sparks East Bosto...
|14 hr
|United we stand
|32
|If You Have a "Big Stick" Speaking Softly Is Na...
|18 hr
|former democrat
|1
|Pittsfield police officer files complaint again...
|Tue
|Cops are Degenerates
|21
|Need clean urine - will pay for!
|Tue
|khood555
|1
|Racist Disgusting Boston (do not visit here)
|Tue
|An unexceptional ...
|7
|Wong to DeLeo: City will take slots - Sentinel ... (Jul '10)
|Feb 20
|Twelve angry men
|12
|Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why...
|Feb 20
|Palm Beach or bust
|9
Find what you want!
Search Brookline Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC