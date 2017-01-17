Woman lived with sister's corpse for ...

Woman lived with sister's corpse for more than a year

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 12 Read more: KOLD-TV Tucson

BROOKLINE, MA - A 67-year-old woman, the younger of two sisters, was found decomposing under the kitchen table of their shared home. Police believe her body had been there for more than a year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brookline Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Climate change should not be 'partisan issue,' ... 11 hr freelancehobo 94
News Two people shot in Chelsea, one teen victim in ... 14 hr Everett dawg 2
" RUSE UP .. RUSE UP ... RUSE unto Your Power "... Mon Mary Land and the... 1
FUTURE SENATORS of The UNITED STATES ! Mon ELVIS and The OLI... 2
I had a dream Mon former democrat 1
John Kerry a liar, thief, traitor (Aug '11) Sun Stephen 2
mistress vaida ma was born a man and is HIV pos... Jan 15 Hum219 1
See all Brookline Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brookline Forum Now

Brookline Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brookline Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. South Korea
 

Brookline, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,370 • Total comments across all topics: 278,006,095

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC