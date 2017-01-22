US attorney investigates Brookline pr...

US attorney investigates Brookline private school over allegations it barred disabled child

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jan 22 Read more: Boston.com

Five-year-old Harper Oates was born with a spinal cord injury that left her a quadriplegic. But when doctors tested Harper's development as a toddler, they found her limitations were mainly confined to mobility.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brookline Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Warren asks Trump to withdraw AG nominee or fac... 17 hr Frogface Kate 8
News Climate change should not be 'partisan issue,' ... 22 hr Captain Yesterday 151
Patriots to the White House ? 23 hr Real Patriot 1
Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why... Tue Numero uno 7
News Trump's immigration crackdown sparks East Bosto... Tue Birds of a feather 21
News A fresh look at a forgotten battle for civil ri... Mon former democrat 1
the goddam jews are to blame Mon NORMAN BATES 1
See all Brookline Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brookline Forum Now

Brookline Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brookline Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Brookline, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,211 • Total comments across all topics: 278,461,082

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC