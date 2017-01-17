Political Happy Hour: January 17, 2017
Here's your Colorado Bulldog short glass of politics, from Joshua Miller of the Boston Globe. I compiled this newsletter at the Massachusetts State House and Suffolk Superior Court in Boston, and at Zaftigs Delicatessen in Brookline.
Brookline Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Climate change should not be 'partisan issue,' ...
|24 min
|swanlake
|134
|Cucchiello's Bakery May Become A Dunkin Donuts
|5 hr
|Maureen Pingaro
|1
|Cheating patriots never give
|Mon
|See you in Houston
|3
|Thousands of people march during rally at Bosto...
|Jan 22
|Aquarius-wy
|2,437
|Finding Dope (Jun '13)
|Jan 21
|Mood
|44
|Jewish centers vigilant after second wave of th...
|Jan 21
|The Worlds Bigges...
|6
|Groups come together to protest Donald Trump, p...
|Jan 20
|former democrat
|2
