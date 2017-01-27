Newbury Alumus Appointed Executive Chef of The Palm Newbury alumnus,...
Newbury alumnus, Eric Tranfaglia '01 was featured in the Boston Business Journal for his recent appointment as the Executive Chef of The Palm in Boston.
