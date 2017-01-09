Marijuana dispensaries hit by hack of...

Marijuana dispensaries hit by hack of sales system

Monday Jan 9

Marijuana shops across the country, including seven medical dispensaries in Massachusetts, are being affected by the apparent hack of a sales and inventory system widely used in the cannabis industry. Two medical marijuana dispensaries in the state suggested patients delay their appointments until the system was back up or a fix is in place.

