Marijuana dispensaries hit by hack of sales system
Marijuana shops across the country, including seven medical dispensaries in Massachusetts, are being affected by the apparent hack of a sales and inventory system widely used in the cannabis industry. Two medical marijuana dispensaries in the state suggested patients delay their appointments until the system was back up or a fix is in place.
