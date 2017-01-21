For the record

Saturday Jan 21 Read more: Boston.com

Correction: Because of a reporting error, a story in the Globe Magazine's Jan. 8 Best of the New issue mischaracterized Boston City Council President Michelle Wu's status. She is the first Asian-American woman to be elected to the council.

