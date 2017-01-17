For more than a year, this woman lived in a $1.2 million home with her sister's corpse

Neighbors had expressed concerns about two sisters growing older together in a million-dollar home in an affluent town not far from Boston. Down a stately tree-lined street in Brookline, Massachusetts, 74-year-old Lynda Waldman and her 67-year-old sister, Hope Wheaton, who were identified by local media, lived in a beautiful but disheveled 1920s home worth $1.2 million, according to online property records.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.