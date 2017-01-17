For more than a year, this woman live...

For more than a year, this woman lived in a $1.2 million home with her sister's corpse

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 13 Read more: The Gazette

Neighbors had expressed concerns about two sisters growing older together in a million-dollar home in an affluent town not far from Boston. Down a stately tree-lined street in Brookline, Massachusetts, 74-year-old Lynda Waldman and her 67-year-old sister, Hope Wheaton, who were identified by local media, lived in a beautiful but disheveled 1920s home worth $1.2 million, according to online property records.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brookline Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cheating patriots never give 10 hr pgh 2
News Thousands of people march during rally at Bosto... 10 hr Aquarius-wy 2,437
News Climate change should not be 'partisan issue,' ... 12 hr kuda 124
Finding Dope (Jun '13) Sat Mood 44
News Jewish centers vigilant after second wave of th... Sat The Worlds Bigges... 6
News Groups come together to protest Donald Trump, p... Fri former democrat 2
News Recent wave of creepy clown reports has yet to ... Oct '16 former democrat 1
See all Brookline Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brookline Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Watch for Norfolk County was issued at January 22 at 9:05PM EST

Brookline Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brookline Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Brookline, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,360 • Total comments across all topics: 278,156,803

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC