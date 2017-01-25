After decades, voices of Holocaust ho...

After decades, voices of Holocaust horror and survival finally get an audience

Wednesday Jan 25

Their stories capture the stark terror of the times: Donia Mir eluded Nazi troops by living in a forest for 19 months, much of it spent in a hole in the ground. Esther Gens cowered with her mother in a haystack as German soldiers, searching for Jews, thrust their bayonets into the straw.

