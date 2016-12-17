Two arrested for Brookline bank robbery
A man and a woman from Quincy were arrested for allegedly robbing a TD Bank branch in Brookline Saturday morning and are now facing armed robbery charges, police said. A 25-year-old man, allegedly entered the TD Bank located at 1641 Beacon St. around 10:30 a.m., and demanded money through a note.
