the Sunday Notebbok: Four corners of government in Fitchburg
The Fitchburg Armory, built in 1891, was once one of four government-owned buildings at the intersection of Wallace Avenue and Elm Street. Oddly, those buildings represented four different levels of government city, state, county and federal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sentinel & Enterprise.
Comments
Add your comments below
Brookline Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thousands of people march during rally at Bosto...
|2 hr
|Battle Tested
|2,383
|Walsh said he partially views Trump election as...
|4 hr
|red dawn
|2
|17-year-old arrested on firearm charges in Roxbury
|4 hr
|red dawn
|2
|Riverview Homes to undergo extensive, $16.5M re...
|16 hr
|Cops are degenerates
|5
|Anyone work for Victoria secrets and can help me
|Thu
|Justin32691
|1
|Seriously desperate looking for some help
|Thu
|John
|2
|Review: Micro Scalp Clinic
|Thu
|bill moffatt
|7
Find what you want!
Search Brookline Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC