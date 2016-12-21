Residents to council: Bag plastic bag...

Residents to council: Bag plastic bag fees

Wednesday Dec 14 Read more: Boston Herald

Several of the residents who attended yesterday's City Council hearing on a proposed plastic bag tax argued the measure would unfairly burden low-income residents and was a distraction from more pressing issues facing the Hub, including violence, homelessness and drug addiction. "We have opioid addiction going on, homelessness, an increase in murders and violence, and we're talking about plastic bags," said Roxbury resident Leah Daniels, who was concerned a 5-cent tax on plastic bags would hurt those struggling to make ends meet.

