Rare Quahog Pearl to be Auctioned at Bonhams

Friday Dec 2 Read more: Women's Wear Daily

Whilst shucking clams for dinner one evening, the graduate - who wishes to remain anonymous - discovered a 16.64 carat pearl . The rare find is to be auctioned next week at Bonhams.

