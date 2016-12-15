Political Happy Hour: December 15, 2016

Here's your wait-how-did-it-get-to-be-so-late Massachusetts marijuana leaf mug of politics, from Joshua Miller of the Boston Globe at the Massachusetts State House. COURT BATTLE OVER BAKER HOMELESS POLICY BREWING, from me in tomorrow's Boston Globe: "Governor Charlie Baker's longstanding push to end the practice of putting homeless families in motels at state expense has resulted in Massachusetts illegally denying shelter to the Commonwealth's most vulnerable, a lawsuit from five mothers struggling with homelessness alleges.

