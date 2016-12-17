No new sightings of 'aggressive coyote' in Brookline

The day after an "aggressive coyote" charged at an officer in Brookline, the animal has not been spotted again, officials said. Brookline Police initially alerted residents to the animal early Friday afternoon when the department tweeted that the coyote had been spotted near Stearns Road at around 11:30 a.m., and that it charged at a detail officer at the corner of Park and Washington streets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.