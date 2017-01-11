Judge refuses to dismiss charges in crash that killed trooper
A Worcester Superior Court judge this week refused to throw out charges against the man accused of of driving under the influence of marijuana when he caused the crash that killed Massachusetts State Police Trooper Thomas Clardy in March. The attorney for the driver, David Njuguna argued in court papers that Worcester Country District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr.'s office filed duplicative charges against him and failed to muster enough evidence to support the allegations.
