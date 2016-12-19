JFK's 100th birthday to be marked with stamp, celebrations
The 100th anniversary of President John F. Kennedy's birth is being celebrated next year with a series of events meant to inspire a new generation to uphold his ideals, organizers said Monday. "The aim is to highlight President Kennedy's legacy and show that we all have so much to learn from him," said Steven Rothstein, executive director of the John F. Kennedy Library Foundation.
