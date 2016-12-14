FMLA suit stirs debate over causation standard
The 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will be asked to clear up ambiguity over the appropriate causation standard that should be applied to retaliation claims under the Family and Medical Leave Act. At least that's the hope of amici in the case: the Massachusetts Employment Lawyers Association, on one side, and the New England Legal Foundation and Associated Industries of Massachusetts, on the other.
