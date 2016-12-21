Dukakis stumbles while picking up trash, requires stitches
Former Democratic presidential contender and Massachusetts Gov. Michael Dukakis is feeling the sting of doing a good deed. The 83-year-old tells The Boston Globe he was picking up trash on the morning of Dec. 8 in the Emerald Necklace park system, which stretches from Boston to Brookline, Massachusetts.
