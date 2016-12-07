Chestnut Hill Realty Brookline officials want moratorium on new affordable housing developments
A week after a local developer pitched a 21-story apartment building for Coolidge Corner, selectmen say they want state officials to back a temporary moratorium on the review of future affordable housing developments in town. Brookline has 10 separate affordable housing projects seeking waivers from local zoning that would add hundreds of new units.
