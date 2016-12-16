Brookline police warn residents to beware of - aggressive coyote'
Brookline police urged students Friday to travel in groups and use extra caution when leaving school, after an aggressive coyote charged an officer. "Coyote spotted [at] Washington & Greenough Sts.
