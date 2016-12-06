Boston man sent to prison for forcing woman into prostitution
A Boston man was sentenced to two years in prison Monday after he admitted to forcing a woman into prostitution and punching her in the face, officials said. Robert Lewis, 52, pleaded guilty in Norfolk Superior Court to charges of deriving support from prostitution and assault and battery, according to the Norfolk County district attorney's office.
