America's Test Kitchen with Afton Cyrus
Afton Cyrus, test cook at America's Test Kitchen in Brookline, Massachusetts will talk about her experience at this remarkable company at the Blue Hill Public Library on Thursday December 22nd at 7:00 PM. She will discuss how cookbooks are made, the recipe testing process, and what she does in the test kitchen every day.
