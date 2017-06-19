Getting together

Getting together

It seemed like nearly all of Lake Benton's population of 683 came out to celebrate at the 71st annual Saddle Horse Holiday on Saturday. There were activities geared toward people of all ages - something that helps get residents involved and works to draw many back to their hometown.

