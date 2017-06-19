Getting together
It seemed like nearly all of Lake Benton's population of 683 came out to celebrate at the 71st annual Saddle Horse Holiday on Saturday. There were activities geared toward people of all ages - something that helps get residents involved and works to draw many back to their hometown.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marshall Independent.
Comments
Add your comments below
Brookings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|White Music Forum (Nov '12)
|May 23
|Musikologist
|16
|Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10)
|Apr '17
|Bucky Goldstein
|18
|Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Don Birkholz
|1
|Real Estate blog ranks Brandon as state's 2nd s... (Oct '14)
|Nov '16
|Mojoe
|2
|White Chocolate (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Three Musketeer
|1
|Brookings County Authorities Find Man After Cor... (May '16)
|May '16
|Joe
|1
|Officials: Animal Health Lab Upgrades Would Pro... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|JMS
|1
Find what you want!
Search Brookings Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC