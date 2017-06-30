Estate of Ronald Johnson Lynette Johnson Lynette Johnson v. Douglas...

ESTATE OF RONALD E. JOHNSON, by and through its Personal Representative, LYNETTE K. JOHNSON, and LYNETTE K. JOHNSON, Individually, Plaintiffs and Appellants, v. DOUGLAS WEBER, TROY PONTO, DARIN YOUNG, CRYSTAL VAN VOOREN, DENNY KAEMINGK, LAURIE FEILER, TIMOTHY A. REISCH, SOUTH DAKOTA DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS, STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA, and JOHN DOES 1-20, Defendants and Appellees.

