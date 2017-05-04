Mitchell School Board To Meet Monday At MCTEA Building
The Mitchell School Board will consider casting its ballot for the next member of the South Dakota High School Activities Association Board of Directors. The board meets today at 5 pm at the MCTEA building across from Mitchell Senior High School.
