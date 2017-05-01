South Dakota, Wyoming hotels hit by hackers
According to a release on the IHG website , malware designed to access payment card data from cards used onsite at front desks was operating from Sept. 29 to Dec. 29, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOTA-TV Rapid City.
Comments
Add your comments below
Brookings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10)
|Apr 3
|Bucky Goldstein
|18
|Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders...
|Dec '16
|Don Birkholz
|1
|Real Estate blog ranks Brandon as state's 2nd s... (Oct '14)
|Nov '16
|Mojoe
|2
|White Chocolate (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Three Musketeer
|1
|Brookings County Authorities Find Man After Cor... (May '16)
|May '16
|Joe
|1
|Officials: Animal Health Lab Upgrades Would Pro... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|JMS
|1
|Agriculture Department Hires Ag Development Rep... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|JMS
|1
Find what you want!
Search Brookings Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC