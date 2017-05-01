South Dakota, Wyoming hotels hit by h...

South Dakota, Wyoming hotels hit by hackers

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 20 Read more: KOTA-TV Rapid City

According to a release on the IHG website , malware designed to access payment card data from cards used onsite at front desks was operating from Sept. 29 to Dec. 29, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOTA-TV Rapid City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brookings Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10) Apr 3 Bucky Goldstein 18
Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders... Dec '16 Don Birkholz 1
News Real Estate blog ranks Brandon as state's 2nd s... (Oct '14) Nov '16 Mojoe 2
White Chocolate (Nov '16) Nov '16 Three Musketeer 1
News Brookings County Authorities Find Man After Cor... (May '16) May '16 Joe 1
News Officials: Animal Health Lab Upgrades Would Pro... (Feb '16) Feb '16 JMS 1
News Agriculture Department Hires Ag Development Rep... (Feb '16) Feb '16 JMS 1
See all Brookings Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brookings Forum Now

Brookings Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brookings Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Brookings, SD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,183 • Total comments across all topics: 280,726,153

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC